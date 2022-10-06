iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.54 and last traded at C$26.61. 83,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 74,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.94.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.76.

