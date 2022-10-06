iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,468,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 80,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,865. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

