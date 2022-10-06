iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 101,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,865. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

