iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

HDV traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,233. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37.

