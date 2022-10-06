iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,638 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $42,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 171,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

