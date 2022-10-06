iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.