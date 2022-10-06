iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

