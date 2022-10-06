iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.98. 15,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 57,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.