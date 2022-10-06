iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.24

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $20.31. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 100,302 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 316,521 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

