iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 204,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,045,936 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $19.12.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

