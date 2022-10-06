iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lessened by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,687,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $68.88. 2,902,351 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

