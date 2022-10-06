iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Helen Stephens Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Helen Stephens Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

