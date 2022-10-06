iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.