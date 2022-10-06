iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 29.8% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,628,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,755,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $207.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,592. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.