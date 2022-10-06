iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

IWD stock opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

