iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2,032.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.