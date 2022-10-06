iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.36. 41,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,230. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

