iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lifted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IWV traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $217.64. 3,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.81 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

