iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 147,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $65.79. 55,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,384. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.