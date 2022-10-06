iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 79,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

