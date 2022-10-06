iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $378.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.54.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.