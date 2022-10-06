iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $378.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

