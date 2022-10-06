iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.8% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.20 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

