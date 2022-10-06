iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,403.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 251,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,883. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.