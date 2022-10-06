iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.60. 50,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

