iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,367,260 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.