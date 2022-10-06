iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Gap Down to $83.42

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.42, but opened at $81.52. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF shares last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 1,366 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDU. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.