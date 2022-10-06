IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ISEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 81,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 342,115 shares in the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Analyst Recommendations for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

