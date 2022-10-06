IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ISEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 81,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 342,115 shares in the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.