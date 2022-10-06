Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $152.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

