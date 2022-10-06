Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 741 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $87.35 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.