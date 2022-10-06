Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,393,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,200,000 after buying an additional 61,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $346.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

