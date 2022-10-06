JCSD Capital LLC Grows Stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) by 265,517.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of PaySign worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,049. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a PE ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.90.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

