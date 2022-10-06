JCSD Capital LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,623 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 90,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.