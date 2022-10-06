JCSD Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 21,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Raymond James cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

