JCSD Capital LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Coastal Financial accounts for 3.2% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of Coastal Financial worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,398. The company has a market cap of $516.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.12. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

