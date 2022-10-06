JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 108,242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $80,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $37.98. 652,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

