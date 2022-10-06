JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 2,533 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,975,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

