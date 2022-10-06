JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.88. The company had a trading volume of 123,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average of $245.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.