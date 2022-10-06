JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $755,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

ESGU traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,127. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

