JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.08. 5,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

