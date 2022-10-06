JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $257,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,230. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

