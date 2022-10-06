JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 10,982 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $20,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,055,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 106,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

