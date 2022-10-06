Joey B. Hogan Sells 10,000 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,654.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 183,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,003. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $317.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

CVLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.