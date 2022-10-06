Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 2,384 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 174.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 104,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IHI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,373. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $66.55.

