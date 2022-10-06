Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 67 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SMH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 153,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $185.11 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.