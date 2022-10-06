Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 999 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.39. 6,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

