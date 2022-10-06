Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 999 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $61.39. 6,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,094. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

