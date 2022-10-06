Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 183,717 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

