Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SMH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 153,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $185.11 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.