Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. 47,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

